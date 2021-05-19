Fremont sweeps 4x800m titles, Dahl defends crown in 3200m on opening day of Class A state track

OMAHA—Fremont’s long distance prowess was on full display on the opening day of the Class A state meet Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.
Both Tigers 4x800m relay teams opened the racing portion of the day with state title runs and Elli Dahl added an individual crown in the 3200m.
At the end of the first day of competition, the Fremont girls sit in first in the team standings with 35 points through five events.
The boys squad is fourth with 13 points at the same point of the meet.
“Things went about as well as we could have hoped,” Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon said.
The girls 3200m quickly became a race between just Dahl and Papillion-La Vista South’s Kayle Crews as the duo pulled away from the pack at the onset.
“I knew she had run a really good time all year, so that’s where I wanted to be because I knew she’d set the pace well and she did. She is a great competitor, I like running with Kaylie,” Dahl said.
Dahl sat a stride back of Crews as the race progressed, never wavering from a half step back of Crews.
“A lot of the times, it takes a lot of the stress off and allows you to focus on the energy of the race instead of having to hit splits,” said Fremont long distance assistant coach Jake Smrcina. “It’s racing, you’re racing the other person and you’re not necessarily worried about your splits or the clock, you’re just focused on winning and if there is anything Elli knows how to do to, it’s win.”
As the pairing hit the final lap with a comfortable margin between them and the rest of the field, Dahl found an extra gear.
“When I hit the final bell, I know it’s all out, everything I have left in the tank and that’s what I did,” Dahl said.
Dahl clocked her fastest 400m of the entire race on the final lap, sprinting around the track in 1:12.301 to finish off her record setting time.
“Those are my favorite races, I like the last minute kicks,” Dahl said.
This is Dahl’s second-straight 3200m title after winning the event as a freshman. Her time also shattered her own school record by 22 seconds.
“There was never a question of her confidence on the starting line,” Smrcina said. “Her ability to execute and her race savviness is obviously pretty elite in the history of the state of Nebraska.”
The elder Dahl was joined on the podium by younger sister Maris, who finished eighth in her first race at the state meet, clocking in at 11:36.01. Mia Wagner finished 20th, clocking in at 12:07.16.
“That’s literally the best,” Elli Dahl said on sharing the podium with her sister. “I love running with Maris, she pushes me and it’s so nice having someone at home doing the same thing, working towards the same goals.”
Fremont started the day by claiming the first two racing titles of the day.
The girls 4x800m crew of Taylor McCabe, Shelby Bracker, Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon, put together a near wire-to-wire win in 9:19.73.
The Tigers trailed briefly after the first handoff from McCabe to Bracker, but Bracker quickly erased the deficit and Fremont never trailed after
McCabe ran a 2:19.35, matched by Bracker’s 2:19.18. Hemmer clocked in at 2:24.38, giving Dillon a seven second cushion going into the final two laps.
“I knew our depth was a huge strength for us and if you’re deep, you just string it out,” Smrcina said. “When you need to take control, take control and make people come get us.”
Dillon clocked in at 2:12.07 to hold off Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn for the state title.
“I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t easy for her to catch up to us, so I just stayed on the gas as hard as I could,” Dillon said.
The boys 4x800m team of Tyson Baker, Nolan Miller, Owen Wagner and Braden Taylor blazed through the 3200m relay in 7:53.03—besting the field by 12 seconds.
“They just went after it right from the get go,” Sellon said.
Baker started things with a 1:55.40 followed by a 1:57.72 from Miller. Wagner posted a 2:04.44, giving Taylor a six-second head start going into the final two laps.
Taylor cleared the final two laps in 1:55.32.
“We knew we could be down in the 7:50 range,” Sellon said.
The quartet’s time is the fourth fastest in program history.
In the field events, the Lady Tigers added to their team points with a trio of placements in both the pole vault and shot put.
Hailey Newill set a new personal best and tied the school record in the pole vault to finish in a tie for second place.
"I knew she had it in her, just a matter of time," Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers said.
Newill cleared 11’ on her second attempt—one of just three competitors to do so—but was matched by Norfolk’s Nealy Brummond at every height, splitting the second place height.
In the past two weeks, the junior has reset her personal best twice, clearing 10'6 at districts and now 11' at the state meet.
Newill worked through an offseason surgery in the opening portion of the season and hit her peak in the final weeks of the season.
"Just for her to be pole vaulting this year is amazing," Roffers said.
The Lady Tigers throwers added seven points to the team standing with Mackenzie Kinning and Mia Knigge both finishing in the top eight.
Kinning landed a throw of 39” 7 ¾” to take home the bronze medal while Knigge notched a distance 37 4 ¾” for an eighth place finish.
"They’ve outperformed their projections and risen to the moment all season," Roffers said.
Tania Gleason was denied a spot in the 100m finals by .003 seconds as she posted a 12.588 while the eighth spot race a 12.585. Ella Cooper posted a 12.90—the 12th fastest time of the race.
"We just told (Gleason) this should be fuel to the fire for that 200m," Roffers said.
Gleason made sure she had a spot in the 200m finals, running a 25.59 for the fifth fastest time in the preliminary races.
Sydney Glause ran a 26.54, finishing 12th.
The Lady Tigers trio of 400m runners—Dillon, McCabe and Emmalee Sheppard—all missed out on qualifying for the finals.
Dillon posted the fastest time, a 1:00.72 for a 10th place finish. Sheppard clocked in at 1:01.37 in 14th and McCabe took 17th in 1:01.70.
The final state placer for Fremont on the first day of racing was Carter Waters in the 3200m. Waters ran a 9:28.81, placing sixth.
Zac McGeorge ran a personal best 9:49.28, good enough for a 13th place finish.
Three Tigers earned spots in the finals of their races.
Both Baker and Micah Moore earned a spot in the 400m with Baker clocking in at 50.65 in the one-lap sprint for fifth and Moore snagging the eighth and final spot in 51.15.
In the 300m hurdles, Ashton Sagehorn ran a new best 41.48 for the fifth fastest preliminary time.
Brady Walter took 16th in 110m hurdles prelims, finishing off the season with a time of 16.03.
Racing will resume Thursday at 3 p.m.
Class D
Cedar Bluffs Skylar Shanahan just missed the finals of the 100m—on the opening day of the Class D state meet.
Shanahan, the lone runner for the Wildcats on day one, finished 13th with a time of 13.31.
Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout finished 19th in the shot put—the first of her two events at state—with a throw of 31’8 1/2”.