Fremont sweeps 4x800m titles, Dahl defends crown in 3200m on opening day of Class A state track

OMAHA—Fremont’s long distance prowess was on full display on the opening day of the Class A state meet Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.

Both Tigers 4x800m relay teams opened the racing portion of the day with state title runs and Elli Dahl added an individual crown in the 3200m.

At the end of the first day of competition, the Fremont girls sit in first in the team standings with 35 points through five events.

The boys squad is fourth with 13 points at the same point of the meet.

“Things went about as well as we could have hoped,” Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon said.

The girls 3200m quickly became a race between just Dahl and Papillion-La Vista South’s Kayle Crews as the duo pulled away from the pack at the onset.

“I knew she had run a really good time all year, so that’s where I wanted to be because I knew she’d set the pace well and she did. She is a great competitor, I like running with Kaylie,” Dahl said.

Dahl sat a stride back of Crews as the race progressed, never wavering from a half step back of Crews.