SIOUX CITY — Kloee Morgan sparked the Fremont High School volleyball team to a road win Thursday night against South Sioux City.
The 5-foot-10 senior had a team-high 15 kills as the Tigers downed SSC 25-13, 25-20, 26-24 to improve to 8-6 on the season. The loss drops the Cardinals to 2-6.
Senior Georgia Witte had a career high 11 kills and added seven digs. Sophomore Elise Estudillo added eight kills, an ace serve and 13 digs. Ellah Hofer contributed six kills, two aces and five digs.
Hannah Wilson finished with 22 set assists, 10 kills, a block, 13 digs and three aces. Freshman libero Emmalee Sheppard had 11 digs and an ace.
Jalen Galvin and Kenna Comstock had five kills each for SSC. Setter Hannah Strom finished with 17 assists.
The Tigers play at Heartland Athletic Conference match on Tuesday night at Lincoln East, 6-8. Fremont beat the Spartans in the Heartland Crossroads Tournament on Sept. 7. On Thursday night, the Tigers will play another HAC game at Grand Island.
South Sioux City plays Saturday in the Seward Tournament.