Fremont sweeps team titles at Harold Scott Invite

Fremont rack put together another pair of team titles at the Harold Scott Invite Thursday,

The boys held off Lincoln East in the final two relays to claim a 118-102 win while the girls held a 15 point lead over Elkhorn South when the dust settled, 97-82.

On the girls side, Fremont secured four event wins.

Sydney Glause won the 400m, breaking a minute with a 59.88.

The Tigers got big points out of the 800m with a first, fourth and eight place finish. Lucy Dillon won the race with a 2:21.61. Taylor McCabe ran a 2:24.7 and Mattie Dalton added a 2:30.42.

Out in the field, Hailey Newill won the pole vault, clearing 11’.

Fremont’s last win came in the final event of the day with Glause, McCabe, Tania Gleason and Dillon combining to win the 4x400m in 4:03.09.

Gleason also earned a runner-up finish in the 200m, clocking a 26.08, and a third palace finish in the 100m in 12.54.

Fremont’s other two relays also placed in the top three.

The 4x100m team of Emmalee Sheppard, Ella Cooper, Glause and Gleason went for a 50.25.

The 4x800m team of McCabe, Mia Wagner, McKenna Olson and Dillon took third in 9:57.92.

Chloe Hemmer added a fourth place finish in the 3200m with a time of 12:04.04.

Fremont earned two placers in both the shot put and the discus to aid the team tally.

Mackenzie Kinning was the bronze placer in the show with a throw of 39’ 4 ½” while Mia Knigge took fifth with a best throw of 37’6”.

Hadeley Dowty was the highest placer for the Tigers in the discus with a heave of 116’7”. Maggie McClain took seventh with a throw of 107’10”.

On the boys side, Fremont picked up five event wins.

Tyson Baker set the new Class A standard in the 400m, winning with a 49.90, becoming the first to dip under the 50 second mark this spring.

Micah Moore also placed in the event, clocking in at 50.89 for fourth and also had a runner-up finish in the long jump.

Nolan Miller took home the 800m crown with a 1:59.02, .67 seconds faster than Baker, who finished second.

Moore, Drew Sellon, Carter Waters and Baker conquered the 4x400m race in 3:27.75 to take home the victory.

Sellon also won the pole vault, clearing 13’6”.

The Tigers also won the 4x800m with Aaron Ladd, Coulter Fritz, Miller and Braden Taylor turning in an 8:03.91.

Fremont placed three runners in both the 1600m and the 3200m.

Taylor took home second in the 1600m in 4:18.32 while Juan Gonzalez finished sixth and Ladd finishing in sixth.

Waters took home the runner-up placement in the two mile race with a 9:21.34. Junior Garcia and Wes Pleskac finished back-to-back in seventh and eight place.

The Tigers took home a pair of fifth place finishes in the hurdles events with Brady Walter clearing the 110m hurdles in 15.60 and Ashton Sagehorn going for a 41.97 in the 300m hurdles.

The Tigers 4x100m relay crew of Jon LaDay, Moore, Da’Varius Bell and Drew Sellon finished fifth in 44.48.

Tyler Suer added an eighth place finish in the shot put, landing a throw at 47’3”.

