Fremont sweeps team titles at home meet, Gonzalez wins boys race

Fremont's Juan Gonzalez had never won a varsity race coming into the Tigers home meet at Valley View Golf Course.

Despite his stellar freshman season, tough competition - including his own team mates last year - kept Gonzalez from claiming a gold placement.

That changed Thursday.

"I've always felt like the underdog for all my races and now I feel like the top guy," Gonzalez said.

The sophomore ran a 15:45.22 to put a 14 second gap between himself and the rest of the field to secure his first varsity win.

"It was a nice statement race for him," said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon. "He was very comfortable and that was a top level field. Somewhere between 3 and 4k, he started winding it up and in the past, in some of our lower key races, he'd settle and today he didn't settle."

Gonzalez's individual win helped lift the Tigers to the team trophy as Fremont tallied 37 points to hold off Elkhorn South.

"We had six guys at 17:07 or faster," McMahon said. "That closeness, especially from two to seven, I'm really happy about."

Six of Fremont's seven runners finished in the top 15.

Junior Wes Plesac finished fifth with a time of 16:18.69. He was joined in the top ten by sophomore Noah Miller with 16:48.21, good for eighth place.

"Noah is a pretty aggressive racer," McMahon said. "This year, we're seeing just what kind of engine he has."

Seniors Caleb Sund and Will Schulz, who were honored after the race as part of Fremont's senior day festivities, finished back-to-back in 11th and 12th place.

Sund ran a 17:03.76 while Schulz was a second back at 17:04.87.

Fellow senior Domingo Perez-Ramos nabbed a medal with a 14th place finish in 17:05.93.

The new look Tigers are now two-for-two with team titles.

"Now that its their turn to be the next Fremont team together, they clearly know what to do and they've taken the next step as well as I could have asked," McMahon said.

The Fremont girls also retained their Fremont Invite title, edging out Elkhorn South 38-53 in the points standings.

The Tigers finished with four runners in the top 10 and all five counting runners in the top 15.

"Yeah, we like that, I wasn't expecting that with Elkhorn South, they're a competitive team, and it was great to have them come out and push themselves against us," Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon said.

Junior Maris Dahl was the first to cross the finish line for the Tigers, finishing runner-up in 20:07.01.

Papillion-La Vista freshman Alexis Chadek made a late push on the final stretch to pass Dahl, who held the lead late in the race, and finish with a time of 20:01.91.

"We went out conservative, that wasn't the plan last week, but this week it was and so (Dahl) let the group get a little bit ahead of her," Beth McMahon said. "I know she could push better through that middle section, she knows it, and she's going to use that as experience from here on out."

Junior Chloe Hemmer notched a fourth place finish in 20:16.63 while senior McKenna Olson climbed to a seventh place finish in 20:27.30.

Junior Sydney Glause claimed the final spot in the top ten with a time of 20:48.94.

Rounding out the team score was senior Maddie Grosse in 15th place with a time of 20:55.36.

Junior Ayva Darmento took 24th in 21:29.29 followed by senior Allison Merrill in 29th in 22:16.04.

Both Fremont squads will run in Lincoln next week at Pioneers Park with racing beginning at 10:30 a.m.