Fremont sweeps triangular against Bryan, Burke

OMAHA - No. 9 Fremont took care of business Thursday night, beating both Omaha Bryan and Omaha Burke in straight sets.

The Tigers toppled the Bears 25-7, 25-9 and the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-14.

"I thought we controlled the match a lot better today and a lot of that goes to our offense is starting to balance out a little bit," said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli. "We're able to use our middles a little more and move Mattie (Dalton) around, which is really helpful."

Fremont spread the offensive wealth in its opening game against Bryan with seven different players recording two or more kills. Blair Boehlke led the Tigers with six while Emmalee Sheppard and Makayla Belmont both added four.

The final game of the night against host Burke was more tightly contested had a more pointed attack with Dalton going for a team-high 11 kills along with five apiece from Sheppard and Belmont.

Belmont got her hand on five blocks in the match as well, one solo and four assists.

"I wish I had Makayla for two or three more years," Wehrli said. "We can count on her in big situations and she's taking shots rather than just managing the ball."

Kate Denker dished out 19 assists against Burke and 15 against Bryan.

"She's starting to find some consistency with her sets, which is really important," Wehrli said.

Fremont also got an offensive boast at the service line, landing a combined 13 aces in the four sets of action.

The Tigers have three more regular season games before the postseason gets underway including one game against a nationally ranked squad.

The Tigers travel to Lincoln Southwest on Oct. 11. The Silver Hawks are ranked No. 20 AVCA girls high school volleyball poll and No. 1 in Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star.

"We're about to the stretch where we play a bunch of powerhouses, which I am excited about, but we also have to continue to improve this year if we are trying to make it to state," Wehrli said.

Fremont currently sits in ninth in the wildcard point standings at 44.3478.

The Tigers next game is on the road at Lincoln Pius X. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.