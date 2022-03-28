Fremont sweeps weekend doubleheader

LINCOLN - No. 6 Fremont secured a pair of wins Saturday in an abbreviated Lincoln Pius X tournament, beating Lincoln Northeast 8-7 and Waverly 2-0.

The Tigers started the afternoon with a comeback effort, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth to overtake the Rockets.

“We did a pretty good job of battling back there in the fourth,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “We’ve got to make a couple more plays to take the pressure off ourselves, but it was a good ball game overall with some things still to improve on.”

Lincoln Northeast got to starter Brandt Phillips in the first, plating a pair of runs.

Isaac Herink halved Fremont’s deficit in the third, scoring on a single by Carter Sintek.

The Rockets roared back in the third, scoring three runs to chase Phillips after 2 ⅔ innings of work.

Reliever Dom Escovedo halted the rally with a strikeout to escape the frame then went on to toss three more shutout frames to allow Fremont to crawl back in front.

“Dom was huge,” Hayden said. “That’s all we are asking guys to do, is just come in and get outs and Dom did an outstanding job of that.”

Back-to-back walks in the top of the fourth started the Tigers rally. Phillips delivered a single to left for the first run. Cortes launched a sacrifice fly to center for the second.

Jax Sorensen wore a pitch to set up Sintek with the bases loaded. The senior laced a line drive into the right field gap, clearing the bases with a triple. Sintek finished the day 3-for-3 with four RBI and a pair of walks.

Fremont extended its lead in the sixth, taking advantage of a dropped line drive off the bat of Quinn Gossett to lead 7-5.

Lincoln Northeast elected to walk Sintek in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, bringing in the final run of the game for Fremont.

The added run would come into play in the bottom half of the frame as the Rockets got a pair of runs back off of Sintek, who came on for the final inning of work.

Fremont put the game ball in Landon Mueller’s hand for game two and the senior twirled a gem, striking out 15 across 6 ⅓ innings of work, holding Class B No. 6 Waverly to just two hits.

In his two appearances this spring, Mueller has struck out 24 of the 35 batters he has faced with strikeout to walk ratio of 8 to 1.

The Tigers got the only run they’d need in the top of first as Sintek drove in Cortes with a double to left.

Brady Millard sparked the insurance run for the Tigers in the top of the seventh, reaching on a two-out single. Cortes drove in Millard with a line drive to right

Ryan Dix picked up the save with a pair of outs in the bottom of the seventh, inducing a fly out and ending the day with a punchout to move the Tigers to 4-1 on the year.

