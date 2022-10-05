Fremont swept by Lincoln Pius X

No. 9 Fremont lost in straight sets to No. 10 Lincoln Pius X Tuesday with the Tigers losing 25-15, 25-17, 25-17.

“They were just a lot more refined systems-wise than what we are and a lot of it, they’ve been together for the last couple of years,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli.

In each set, Pius X used a big run to pull away from the Tigers.

“It came down to quality swings,” Wehrli said. “You can’t create enough pressure when you’re losing the swing battle. At the end of the day, they were able to put runs of points together because they did a better job of keeping the pressure on us.”

It’s just the sixth loss of the year for Fremont, which moves to 18-6 overall.

“For as much as I hate to say this, it was sort of necessary because the things that we’ve been working on in the gym are all the things that we got beat by tonight,” Wehrli said. “It’s just one of those things that we have to continue to learn each night.”

Fremont will have another tough match-up Tuesday, traveling to No. 1 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.