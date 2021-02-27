Fremont swim captures two medals at state swim

In the final race of his high school career, Fremont’s Nathaniel McClellan captured the record that had eluded him all season.

“I was really excited when I saw that I got it,” McClellan said. “That was a goal going into this that I’d be able to get that. I wanted to end my high school with a bang.”

The senior blitzed through the 100-yard backstroke for a time of 55.20, finishing fifth in the consolation finals race.

“It was a great way for him to end his high school career,” Fremont coach David Struble said.

The senior also earned a fifth place finish in the consolation heat of the 10--yard butterfly with a time of 53.96

McClellan, along with Landon Lamson, Connor Christ and John Monson are all coming home with some hardware.

The quartet opened the meet with a 1:39.60 in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing sixth in the finals heat.

“It really set a spark for the rest of our day,” Fremont coach David Struble said.

The group, who have swam together since their preteen days with the YMCA team, shaved .11 seconds off their seed time in a race that saw the state meet record broken.