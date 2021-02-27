Fremont swim captures two medals at state swim

In the final race of his high school career, Fremont’s Nathaniel McClellan captured the record that had eluded him all season.
“I was really excited when I saw that I got it,” McClellan said. “That was a goal going into this that I’d be able to get that. I wanted to end my high school with a bang.”
The senior blitzed through the 100-yard backstroke for a time of 55.20, finishing fifth in the consolation finals race.
“It was a great way for him to end his high school career,” Fremont coach David Struble said.
The senior also earned a fifth place finish in the consolation heat of the 10--yard butterfly with a time of 53.96
McClellan, along with Landon Lamson, Connor Christ and John Monson are all coming home with some hardware.
The quartet opened the meet with a 1:39.60 in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing sixth in the finals heat.
“It really set a spark for the rest of our day,” Fremont coach David Struble said.
The group, who have swam together since their preteen days with the YMCA team, shaved .11 seconds off their seed time in a race that saw the state meet record broken.
“That’s just a relay that we have been doing for years,” McClellan said. “When I started with the ‘Y’ team seven years ago, that’s the relay that we had. We’ve been swimming along with each other for so long that we are able to just put it all together.”
The Tiger’s other relay team of Christ, Monson, McClellan and Josh Iossi took third int he 200-yard freestyle relay consolation heat with a time of 1:31.47.
Christ capped off the day with a runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals, checking in with a time of 1:00.14.
The Tigers finished 16th in the team standings with 53 points. Lincoln Southwest won the boys title with 391 points, edging out Creighton Prep by 5 1/2 points to claim the program’s first title.
On the girls side, Fremont junior Karsen Jesse had a fruitful final day of the swim season, capturing a medal in the 200-yard freestyle as well as competing in three other races.
“It’s been a long weekend,” Jesse said with a laugh.
The lone Lady Tiger in a championship final finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle, logging a time of 1:59.76.
“It could have been better,” Jesse said. “I hit my peak at HAC two weeks ago and it was hard to get back up there with only a two week turnaround.”
She came back for another individual race, clearing the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.59 to take sixth in the consolation finals heat.
To cap off the day, Jesse anchored both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay races.
“It's a challenge, you have to be very versatile,” Struble said. “She saw a fifty on a relay, a hundred on a relay, then the two hundred in the individual and a five hundred. You have to be flexible and be a sprinter at times and then a distance swimmer, which she manages really well.”
The 200-yard freestyle relay team - Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon, Elisabeth Meyer and Jesse - combined for a 1:41.46, finishing runner-up in the consolation race.
The quartet of Charlotte Vech, Buck, Dillon and Jesse conquered the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:46.76, for the fifth fastest time in the consolation finals.
The Lady Tigers finished in 15th with 36 team points. Omaha Marian captured the girls state title with 416 points.