Fremont swim competes against Lincoln East, Omaha Burke

Fremont hosted its first swim meet of 2022 Tuesday, facing off against Lincoln East and Omaha Burke.

The Tigers lost 96–82 to Burke and 122-60 to Lincoln East in the girls team races while the boys fell 92-57 to Burke and 141-35 to East.

Karsen Jesse was the lone race winner for Fremont, claiming the top spot in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.92.

Jesse, along with Ryleigh Schroeter, Lucy Dillon and Elisabeth Meyers combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a season-best 1:44.25.

The Tigers 400 freestyle relay team of Charlotte Vech, Grace Blick, Meyer and Dillon took second in 3:55.6.

Schroeter added a second place finish in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 2:04.08. She also finished fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Other podium finishes for the Tigers included Dillon and Blick finishing back-to-back in third and fourth place in the 50 freestyle and a third place finish by Meyer in the 100 backstroke.

Hailey Newill placed her name in the history books as Fremont’s first diver to compete for the newly formed Tiger diving team, finishing fifth with a score of 116.5 points.

On the boys side, John Monson was the Tigers top finisher, taking second in the 200 IM with a personal best of 2:03.92.

Monson, along with Landon Lamson, Connor Christ and Cade Arnett combined to finish runner-up in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.01.

The same quartet also finished third in the 200 freestyle relay with a season best time of 1:35.05.

Lamson added a fourth place finish in the 100 butterfly while Christ took fourth in the 100 freestyle. Micah Moore took fourth as well in the 500 freestyle.

