Fremont swim places six at Cotter Invite

The Fremont swim team had four racers and two relays place in the top three at the Cotter Lincoln High Invite Saturday while both teams finished in the top five in the team standings.

The girls squad tallied 169 points to finish third while the boys ended the day with 147 points, good for fifth place.

The Lady Tigers had two relay teams finish runner-up.

The quartet of Lizzie Meyer, Madelyn Buck, Jane Busboom and Ryleigh Schroeter clocked in at 1:43.42 in the 200-yard freestyle relay then came back to finish the meet with a 3:48.14 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Busboom and Schroeter also produced individual top three finishes. Busboom finished runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming a 1:02.39 as well third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.05.

Schroeter earned a third place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.99.

Connor Christ was the top finisher on the boys side, taking runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke, notching a time of 1:01.09.

John Monson found his way to the podium with a third place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, securing a time of 56.74.

Fremont will celebrate its Senior Night Thursday during a dual with Grand Island.