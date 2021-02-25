Fremont swim ready for state meet

The Fremont swim team will hit the water for the final time this season Friday in the preliminary rounds of the NSAA State Swim Meet at the Devaney Center.

“All I want to see is 100 percent effort from everybody and if they do that they are going to match their times or be faster, they just have to be mentally ready and I think they are,” Fremont coach David Struble said.

Fremont is coming off a strong showing at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet two weeks ago.

“Out of HAC, we needed to ramp up the yardage again and we did some hard sets last week and then the plan was one week of hard workouts and perfecting all the little things and then this week has been a lot of rest, but we haven’t stopped thinking about our techniques and all the details,” Struble said.

The Lady Tigers qualified all three of their relay teams to the final meet of the season and will have racers in four individual races.

The 200-yard medley relay will feature Grace Blick, Charlotte Vech, Elisabeth Meyer and Ellie Schiemann with Addie Schiemann and Kiera Spilinek serving as the alternate swimmers.