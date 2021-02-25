Fremont swim ready for state meet

The Fremont swim team will hit the water for the final time this season Friday in the preliminary rounds of the NSAA State Swim Meet at the Devaney Center.
“All I want to see is 100 percent effort from everybody and if they do that they are going to match their times or be faster, they just have to be mentally ready and I think they are,” Fremont coach David Struble said.
Fremont is coming off a strong showing at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet two weeks ago.
“Out of HAC, we needed to ramp up the yardage again and we did some hard sets last week and then the plan was one week of hard workouts and perfecting all the little things and then this week has been a lot of rest, but we haven’t stopped thinking about our techniques and all the details,” Struble said.
The Lady Tigers qualified all three of their relay teams to the final meet of the season and will have racers in four individual races.
The 200-yard medley relay will feature Grace Blick, Charlotte Vech, Elisabeth Meyer and Ellie Schiemann with Addie Schiemann and Kiera Spilinek serving as the alternate swimmers.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team – Karsen Jesse, Lucy Dillon, Madelyn Buck and Meyer – ranks eighth coming into the state meet with a time of 1:41.48.
The groups will merge for the 400-yard freestyle relay with Buck, Dillon, Vech and Jesse linking up for the final race of the day. They enter with the 11th fastest time in the race.
“I had a lot of different combinations I could go with for the girls relays, which is a good thing,” Struble said.
Jesse enters the 200-yard freestyle with the second fastest time in the state at 1:54.31, trailing Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood by two seconds.
“It’s going to be a pretty tough field in that 200 free, there are a lot of talented swimmer in that top eight,” Struble said.
She will also be competing in the 500-yard freestyle.
Both Buck and Dillon will also be competing in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
On the boys side, the Tigers also will have all three relay teams competing in addition to racers in seven individual races.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson enters the meet with the fifth fast time at 1:39.41.
“The 200-yard medley relay is kind of our bread and butter,” Struble said.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay of Monson, Christ, McClellan and Josh Iossi
Iossi, Lamson, Cade Arnett and Ethan Lefler join forces for the 400-yard freestyle relay
Monson will have a full schedule at the meet, competing individually in the 200-yard freesyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Christ will also have two individual races with the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Lamson will swim in the 200-yard intermediate race and the 100-yard backstroke. McClellan joins Lamson in the 100-yard backstroke in addition to swimming in the 100-yard butterfly.
“You never know what is going to happen at state,” Struble said. “You could come in ranked twentieth and finish fifteenth and that’s just the atmosphere and the crazy swims that could happen for our team."
State swimming got underway Thursday with the diving portion of the meeting. Friday’s action begins at 9 a.m. with the girls preliminary races followed by the boys preliminary races at 2 p.m.
No spectators are allowed at the state meet, but both rounds of swimming will be broadcast with NFHS handling the preliminary races and the finals being broadcast on NET.