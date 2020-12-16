Fremont swim splits dual with Millard South

The Fremont swim team split their final dual of 2020, with the Lady Tigers claiming a 97-82 win while the boys lost a tightly contested meet, 99-83.

Fremont used the dual as a means to get live-fire races in most of the swimmers secondary races, Fremont coach Dave Struble said.

“All the swimmers stepped up to the challenge and swam very well,” Struble said.

The Lady Tigers relays squads continued to be a strong suit for the teams as all three relay teams claimed race wins.

Fremont took the top two spots in the 200 medley relay with Grace Blick, Karsen Jesse, Elisabeth Meyer and Kiera Spilinek securing the winning time of 2:09.69.

Madelyn Buck, Ellie Schiemann, Blick and Jesse won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.47.

In the 400 freestyle, Meyer and Buck along with Charlotte Vech and Lucy Dillon beat the rest of the field by 20 seconds.

Buck added two first place finishes in individual races, claiming the 50 freestyle in 26.77 and the 100 butterfly in 1:09.7.

Schiemann took the top spot in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:16.66 following by Dillon in second place.