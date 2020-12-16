Fremont swim splits dual with Millard South

The Fremont swim team split their final dual of 2020, with the Lady Tigers claiming a 97-82 win while the boys lost a tightly contested meet, 99-83.
Fremont used the dual as a means to get live-fire races in most of the swimmers secondary races, Fremont coach Dave Struble said.
“All the swimmers stepped up to the challenge and swam very well,” Struble said.
The Lady Tigers relays squads continued to be a strong suit for the teams as all three relay teams claimed race wins.
Fremont took the top two spots in the 200 medley relay with Grace Blick, Karsen Jesse, Elisabeth Meyer and Kiera Spilinek securing the winning time of 2:09.69.
Madelyn Buck, Ellie Schiemann, Blick and Jesse won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.47.
In the 400 freestyle, Meyer and Buck along with Charlotte Vech and Lucy Dillon beat the rest of the field by 20 seconds.
Buck added two first place finishes in individual races, claiming the 50 freestyle in 26.77 and the 100 butterfly in 1:09.7.
Schiemann took the top spot in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:16.66 following by Dillon in second place.
Jesse took care of the 100 freestyle in 58.19 and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.15 to added to individual first place finishes to her haulf from the day.
Blick rounded out the Lady Tigers’ first place finishes with a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.42.
On the boys side, Fremont secured two relay race wins.
Johnson, Landon Lamson, Nathaniel McClellan and Connor Christ combined to win the 200 medley relay in 1:49.02 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.87.
McClellan notched two individual race wins as well at the meet, claiming the 200 intermediate in 2:10.36 and the 100 butterfly in 56.03, a season-best for the senior.
Monson produced a season-best 58.91 in the 100 backstroke to win the event then just barely finished runner-up in the 50 freestyle.
Christ won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:04.32 while Lamson earned a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:14.62.
Josh Lossi squeaked out a win in the 500 freestyle, winning the race by three tenths of a second.
Fremont swim will not compete again until 2021 when they host Lincoln North Star on Jan. 7.
