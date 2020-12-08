Fremont swim splits home dual with Norfolk

Fremont swimming hosted Nofolk for its second dual of the season Tuesday night and emerged with a team win on the boys side with the Tigers claiming an 83-75 win while the Lady Tigers fell 92-74.

“We had a lot of good performances all around from our seniors to our freshman,” Fremont coach David Struble, who is in his first year as a head coach with Fremont, said.

Struble rejoined the Fremont swim program this summer, taking over the reigns from Ali Granger.

The former Division II swimmer at Delta State spent five years as an assistant coach for Fremont as well as coached the Fremont Area Swim Team in addition to stops at Ralston High School and a volunteer assistant role with the University of Miami women’s team.

Both teams owned the relay portion of the night with Fremont taking home the top spot in five of the six relays.

“We mixed up our relays a little bit and found out some good things,” Struble said. “We took a few of those relays that I was a little in between about.”

All three Fremont boys relay squads found themselves at the top of the podium after their races.