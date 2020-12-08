Fremont swim splits home dual with Norfolk

Fremont swimming hosted Nofolk for its second dual of the season Tuesday night and emerged with a team win on the boys side with the Tigers claiming an 83-75 win while the Lady Tigers fell 92-74.
“We had a lot of good performances all around from our seniors to our freshman,” Fremont coach David Struble, who is in his first year as a head coach with Fremont, said.
Struble rejoined the Fremont swim program this summer, taking over the reigns from Ali Granger.
The former Division II swimmer at Delta State spent five years as an assistant coach for Fremont as well as coached the Fremont Area Swim Team in addition to stops at Ralston High School and a volunteer assistant role with the University of Miami women’s team.
Both teams owned the relay portion of the night with Fremont taking home the top spot in five of the six relays.
“We mixed up our relays a little bit and found out some good things,” Struble said. “We took a few of those relays that I was a little in between about.”
All three Fremont boys relay squads found themselves at the top of the podium after their races.
Freshman Landon Lamson, sophomore Connor Christ, senior Nathaneil McClellan and sophomore John Monson combined to win the 200-yard medley relay by three seconds with a time of 1:43.85.
Monsoon, Christ and McClellan in addition to senior Josh Iossi earned another relay win with a time of 1:35.47 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The same quartet capped off their night with a third Tiger relay win in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:33.63.
Monson, Christ and McClellan are all returning state qualifiers in relay events with Monson swimming in both of Fremont’s 200 medley and 400 medley teams that reached Lincoln a year ago. Christ and McClellan were both on the 200 medley squad as well.
On the girls side, freshmen Elisabeth Meyer, Charlotte Vech, Madeln Buck and junior Karsen Jess won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:59.96.
Jesse and Meyer, along with juniors Grace Blick and Lucy Dillon earned another relay win in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:01.47.
Jesse, Blick and Dillon were all apart of the Lady Tigers 400 medley squad that qualified for state last season.
Fremont also claimed five first place finishes in the individual races.
Bucks notched a win in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.39—beating the field by seven seconds.
Jesse blitzed through the 500-yard freestyle in 5:40.36 to claim a 34 second win over the rest of the field.
Monson won the 100-yard butterfly by four tenths of a second, beating Norfolk’s Benjamin Spray 57.04 to 57.47.
Lamson logged a 1:02.77 in the 100-yard backstroke to claim the top spot in the race.
Freshman Gabe Christ won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.36.
“Our kids are really becoming a team,” Struble said. “Cheering each other on no matter who is swimming and just supporting each other. Win or lose, our kids are becoming a team and a unit.”
Fremont returns to the pool next Tuesday, Dec. 15, taking on Millard South on the road.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!