Fremont swim sweeps first dual, girls win all 10 races

The Fremont swim team opened its season with a sweep of Columbus in dual action Thursday.

The girls team swept all 10 races for a 124-33 win while the boys tallied a 100-58 victory.

The Lady Tigers started the dual with a pair of relay teams atop the medley relay standings with the group of Jane Busboom, Charlotte Vech, Ryleigh Schroeter and Lucy Dillon edging out teammates Lizzie Meyer, Karsen Jesse, Madelyn Buck and Grace Blick by two seconds to take the event.

Meyer, Blick, Bech and Buck combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.79.

Fremont’s final relay team of Schroeter, Dillon Spilinek and Jesse won the 400 freestyle relay, clocking in at 4:05.20 - 30 seconds faster than the field.

Jesse beat out Vech in the 200 freestyle individual race with a time of 2:12.13, winning the race by .74 seconds.

Vech picked up an individual win of her own in the 100 breaststroke, a race that saw the Tigers take the first three spots, with a time of 1:16.74. Jesse followed in 1:19.58 and Blick took third in 1:21.35.

Meyer and Buck went back-to-back in the 200 intermediate with Meyer logging a 2:30.79 while Buck swam a 2:36.95.

Meyer also won the 100 backstroke, touching the wall with a 1:07.16.

Schroeter also claimed two race wins, taking the 50 freestyle in 26.54 and the 500 freestyle in 5:52.67.

Dillon finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.65 and won the 100 butterfly with a 1:11.48.

On the boys side, Fremont also swept the relays.

Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Gabe Christ and Cade Arnett linked up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.54.

Arnet, Lamson, Devin Mark and John Monson combined to take the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.79.

Gabe Christ, Connor Christ, Mark and Monson beat the field by 25 seconds in the 400 freestyle relay.

Lamson was the Tigers lone dual individual race winner, claiming the 100 freestyle in 57.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.98.

Both Christ brothers secured individual wins with Gabe claiming the 200 freestyle and Connor taking the 200 intermediate. Connor Christ also took second in the 100 butterfly.

Monson won both the 50 freestyle by one second over the field with a time of 23.65 and the 100 backstroke, leading a pack of Tigers that took the first three places.

Fremont returns to action Tuesday, traveling to Norfolk for a dual.

