Fremont swim wins dual with Lincoln Northeast

The Fremont swim team picked up a pair of dual wins against Lincoln Northeast Tuesday with the boys claiming a 88-83 victory while the girls cruised to a 106-62 win.

The boys laid claim to two of the three relays with the 400 freestyle relay deciding the dual.

The quartet of Connor Christ, Cade Arnett, Landon Lamson and John Monson won the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:38.9 to take the dual.

Lamson, Monsoon, Connor Christ and Gabe Christ combined to win the 200 medley relay.

Lamson also won the 200 freestyle relay and tied for first in the 100 breaststroke.

Connor Christ added a first place finish in the 100 butterfly while Monson nabbed a victory in the 100 freestyle.

Arnett chipped in a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Nathan Fuchs, Micah Moore, Keegan Sullivan and Braeden Willnerd finished second.

Moore also had a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle.

Luke Follett added team points in the diving portion, finishing second with a score of 117.6.

The girls competition was predominantly owned by Fremont with the Tigers claiming 10 first place finishes.

The Tigers won all three relays.

Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon, Karsen Jesse and Lizzie Meyer combined to take the 200 medley relay

Jesse, Dillon, Blick and Kiera Spilinek claimed the 200 freestyle.

Dillon won the 200 freestyle, beating the field by 15 seconds to go along with a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke by Blick.

In the 400 freestyle, Madelyn Buck, Jane Busboom, Aleyah Hansen and Charlotte Vech won with a time of 4:04.17.

Vech also claimed an individual win in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.58 while Buck notched a win in the 50 freestyle.

Ryleigh Schroeter earned a pair of race wins, leading the pack in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Hailey Newill notched a first place finish in the diving event with a score of 125.5.

