Fremont swimmer Addie Schiemann to be honored with Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award

* Dennis Thorell, Loomis (1963): An all-state football and basketball player, he set a Class D record in the long jump that stood for 10 years and tied the state hurdles records. He topped the state charts in the hop, step and jump for three years. At Nebraska, he was a two-year letterwinner as a defensive back.

Coaches:

* Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X: In a 33-year head-coaching career at Cozad and Lincoln Pius X, he led the Thunderbolts to four state football championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004), 18 other playoff appearances and 208 victories.

* Bruce Chubick, Sr., Omaha South: His career includes more than 500 coaching victories in Nebraska and Iowa as well as three state championships — one at Atkinson-West Holt and two at Omaha South.

* Terry Graver, Elkhorn South: His softball teams made nine state finals appearances, winning five and he coached another state champion in girls basketball. Graver is among the state leaders in softball victories with more than 500. He also won more than 200 basketball games.

* Bob Hoyer, Malcolm: Made his name in cross country where he started the Malcom program and led the boys team to 10 state championships and five runner-up finishes in 25 years.