Fremont swimmer Addie Schiemann to be honored with Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award

Fremont swimmer Addie Schiemann will be honored with the 2021 Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award at the 2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony this fall.
Prior to her freshman year at Arlington High School, Schiemann had half of her right arm amputated following a utility task vehicle accident.
That hasn’t stopped her from as she succeeding as a swimmer, helping the Tigers 200-yard medley relay to a 24th place finish at the state swim meet as a senior.
The award was created in 1996 to honor athletes who have overcome great obstacle and is named after Gustafson, who lost his right arm as a child and then went on to play basketball for then-Kearney State.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Lincoln East High School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Further ticket information and details will be available at a later date.
Athletes:
- Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Kearney (1996): A two-time state golf champion, she went undefeated during her senior year and led Kearney to a 62-stroke win at the state tournament.
- Dani (Busboom) Kelly, Freeman (2003): An all-state selection in volleyball and basketball all four years of high school, and a three-year letter winner in track (she was a Class D state champion in the 100 hurdles), she went on to star for the Nebraska volleyball team and currently coaches at Louisville.
- Bruce Chubick Jr., Atkinson West Holt (1989): A four-year starter in basketball who ranks eighth all-time in scoring, he averaged more than 30 points per game his junior and senior seasons. He went on to letter for four years during one of the greatest stretches of Husker basketball history.
- Molly Hill, Wayne (2005): A dominating pitcher with 33 career no-hitters, she led Wayne to back-to-back state championships; she was 33-0 as a senior with a 0.00 ERA. Hill lettered four years at Nebraska and finished with a 75-43 record.
- Bob Mackie, Omaha Tech (1951): A four-year starter in baseball and a three-year starter in basketball, he was recruited by Omaha and Creighton to play both sports. He went on to play in four AAU basketball national tournaments and coached basketball and baseball at Ralston. He led the Rams to state titles in basketball (1964) and baseball (1967).
- Kurt Mann, Grand Island (2002): A three-sport athlete who lettered 11 times, he ranks in the all-time top 10 in the shot put, averaged a double-double his senior year in basketball and was an all-state lineman who went on to letter three times in football for Nebraska.
- Curtis Marshall, Creighton Prep (1991): A basketball standout who averaged more than 30 points per game his senior year, he finished his career ranked fifth in scoring in Class A. He went on to start every game his last three seasons at North Carolina State where he scored more than 1,000 career points.
- Rhonda (McCormick) Perlinger, Madrid-Wheatland (1978): A three-sport standout who was a state champion in the shot put, she led Madrid-Wheatland to three state volleyball tournaments and two state basketball tournaments. She ranks fifth on the state’s all-time shot put charts.
- Meredy (Porter) Smith, Bellevue West (1987): Still the state record-holder in the high jump at 5 feet, 11 inches, she was a two-time all-class gold medalist in the event and, in college, an All-American and a two-time Big Eight champion at Nebraska. She was captain for the Huskers in 1991.
- Zach Potter, Creighton Prep (2006): A three-year starter on the football and basketball teams, he earned all-state honors in football before playing in every game during a four-year Husker football career. He went on to play tight end for six years in the NFL.
- Sammie (Resh) Gdowski, Shelton (1985): Undefeated in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs throughout her high school career, she won the Class C gold medal in her only year out for cross country. At Nebraska, she was a four-year letterman in track and cross country.
* Dennis Thorell, Loomis (1963): An all-state football and basketball player, he set a Class D record in the long jump that stood for 10 years and tied the state hurdles records. He topped the state charts in the hop, step and jump for three years. At Nebraska, he was a two-year letterwinner as a defensive back.
Coaches:
* Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X: In a 33-year head-coaching career at Cozad and Lincoln Pius X, he led the Thunderbolts to four state football championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004), 18 other playoff appearances and 208 victories.
* Bruce Chubick, Sr., Omaha South: His career includes more than 500 coaching victories in Nebraska and Iowa as well as three state championships — one at Atkinson-West Holt and two at Omaha South.
* Terry Graver, Elkhorn South: His softball teams made nine state finals appearances, winning five and he coached another state champion in girls basketball. Graver is among the state leaders in softball victories with more than 500. He also won more than 200 basketball games.
* Bob Hoyer, Malcolm: Made his name in cross country where he started the Malcom program and led the boys team to 10 state championships and five runner-up finishes in 25 years.
* Doug Woodard, Bellevue West: Has coached in 10 state finals, nine with Bellevue West, and won five state titles. He has 639 coaching victories in boys basketball.
Other inductees:
* Tim Higgins, Grand Island (official): A registered high school official for 25 years, he has worked many of the state’s premier football, volleyball, basketball and baseball games.
* Larry Porter, Lincoln (contributor): Was the primary prep sports reporter for the Omaha World-Herald from 1975-90.
* Steve Johnsen, Lincoln (contributor): Was the executive director of the Nebraska Coaches Association from 1985-2012, overseeing a period of financial, activity and membership growth.
In addition, the Hall of Fame honors several individuals and teams for their accomplishments related to high school activities. This year’s honorees are:
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Addie Scheiemann, Fremont.
Fischer Family Award: Denny and Adeline Meyer family of Superior.
Dominant Dynasty: Malcolm boys and girls cross country, 1985-2019.
Great Moment: Filley-Barneston basketball game of 1967.
Silver Anniversary Teams: Columbus Scotus volleyball, Papillion-La Vista football.
Golden Anniversary Teams: David City football and basketball; North Loup/Scotia football.
- Bios compiled by the Lincoln Journal Star