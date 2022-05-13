Fremont takes 10th in final regular season tournament

Fremont golf wrapped up the regular season Friday at the course they hope to play one more time this spring.

The Tigers hit the links at Norfolk Country Club, the site of the Class A state meet, for the Norfolk Invite.

"It gives you a little preview of what the state tournament might be like in terms of the competition and the scores you'd need to shoot in order to compete there," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. "We have played it a couple times, but that was late March, early April and that course plays so much different in mid-May than it does earlier in the year."

Drake Hull led the charge for the Tigers, shooting a +5, 77, to finish 15th.

After going up four strokes within the first four holes, including a double on the opening hole, Hull played just one-over the final 14 holes netting a pair of birdies along the way.

Tyler Show shot a plus +8, 80, while Beau Shanahan turned in a +9,81. Alex Riessen rounded out Fremont's team score with a +24, 96.

The Tigers took 10th as a team with a 334.

Carson Vecera shot an 80 on the day as well, but signed the wrong scorecard at the end of the round, disqualifying him from the team score.

Without the DQ, Fremont shot a 318, which would have placed the Tigers in 7th.

"The guys really rose to the challenge and showed they were ready to go compete at districts," Burg said.

Fremont will have a quick turnaround to the postseason, traveling to Grand Island - who finished sixth with a 311 at the meet - for the A-2 district at Riverside Golf Club Monday.

The Tigers got in a practice round early in the week to get a feel for the course.

"We wanted to make sure we got a look at it because some of these guys had never played it before," Burg said. "It's very similar to Fremont and Norfolk."

