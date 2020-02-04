KEARNEY — Tri City and Fremont battled in a matchup of two top-five teams in the Omaha Club Hockey High School Club Division Sunday at the Viaero Arena.
No. 4 Tri City edged No. 5 Fremont 4-3 in the opener and the two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in the late game.
Tri City improves to 17-10-1 with 35 points while Fremont is now 15-8-3 with 33 points. Millard West (24-3-1, 49 points), Creighton Prep (18-5-4, 40) and Elkhorn (18-6-4, 40) are the top three teams in the division.
Tri City took the early lead in Sunday’s opening contest but Fremont went up 2-1 on goals by Jacob Ten Kley and Reese Franzen.
Ed Utesch earned an assist on Ten Kley’s goal and Spencer Sorensen and Karson Martin both assisted on Franzen’s goal, which found the net with 5:19 to play in the first period.
Tri City, though, tied the score at 2-2 just :14 later.
Spencer Sorensen put Fremont on top again with 6:18 to go in the second period off a feed from Jax Sorensen.
But Tri City answered again, this time about three minutes later to tie the game up at 3-3.
Caden Peterson netted the game-winner for TC in the third, beating Chandler Doray who took the loss.
Fremont took the early lead in the second game when Hunter Griffis took a pass from Ty Hallberg to light the lamp with 6:43 left in the first.
Tri City answered to tie the game at 1-1 with :52 remaining.
Fremont scored the next two goals, one in the second period and the second just over midway through the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Spencer Sorensen scored both goals on assists from Ten Kley.
Ashton Calcaterra completed the hat trick for Tri City with two late goals in the third.
Aaron Petty made 26 saves for Fremont and TC’s Hadley Cress made eight stops.
The Tigers face Millard West at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Baxter Arena and then face the Lincoln Stars at 6 Sunday night Feb. 9 in their last home game of the year.
Sunday
At Viaero Ice Arena, Kearney
Game 1