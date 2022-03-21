Fremont takes opening meet by storm

The Fremont track teams opened their seasons Saturday at the Concordia Bulldog Challenge with the boys taking home the first and the girls finishing runner-up.

The Tigers took the opening meet by storm, breaking a combined six meet records.

Both of Fremont’s 4x400m teams set new top marks.

The girls crew of Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason, Emmalee Sheppard and Sydney Glause combined for a time of 4:13.6, one second faster than the previous time.

The boys team of Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Drew Sellon completed the four lap race in 3:32.87 to set the new fastest mark.

Individually, Waters blew out the previous meet record in the 1600m with a time of 4:18.73, beating the old mark by seven seconds.

Braden Taylor set the new meet mark in the 800m with a 1:57.10—one second faster than Fremont’s own Ty Hansen’s time.

Elli Dahl shattered her own meet record in the 1600m, recording a sub-five minute time at 4:58.81, bettering her time from last year by 16 seconds.

Dillon also won the 400m with a meet-record setting time of 59.74.

The Fremont boys finished with 101 team points, beating Lincoln Southeast by 31 points.

The Tigers went 1-2 in the 3200m with Miller winning in 9:53.94, just ahead of Juan Gonzalez by a tenth of a second.

Brady Walter took second in the 60m hurdles, clocking in at 8.87.

Baker won the 400m event with a 51.44.

Micah Moore took home goal in the 200m, edging out the field with a 23.17 and took fourth in the long jump.

Sellon also won the pole vault, clearing 14’6”, two feet better than the rest of the field.

The girls team finished with 145 points, trailing only Lincoln Southwest.

In the 4x800m, Ayva Darmento, Jaiden Rensch, Dahl and Mia Wagner combined to win the event with a 10:22.21.

Chloe Hemmer won the 3200m with a 12:55.26.

The Tigers put a trio of runners in the 60m hurdles led by a third place finish from Gleason in 8.14. Gleason also finished third in the 200m.

Maris Dahl won the 800m with a time of 2:29

In the field, Hadely Dowty claimed the discus title with a throw of 109’8” while Hailey Newill took runner-up in the pole vault, losing on jumps at 11’.

