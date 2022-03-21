Fremont takes runner-up in home tournament

Fremont boys soccer brings back a seasoned group for the program’s 30th season.

“Last year, we basically had zero experience and then you’re returning 10 starters and adding a kid who started as a sophomore, but then didn’t play as a junior due to injury, you could argue that you have 11 starters back,” said Fremont coach Sean Murphy.

The Tigers are coming off a 6-10 year last fall, but have high hopes with such an experienced group back.

“We want to be up in the upper half of our conference,” Murphy said. “If you’re up there with those guys, you’re having a pretty successful year.”

That experience was on display Saturday as the Tigers hosted their annual Fremont Tournament, finishing runner-up.

Fremont opened the year with a 7-1 win over Omaha North then fell to Bennington 5-1 in the championship match-up.

“You could tell it was our first game,” said Fremont coach Sean Murphy. “It revealed a lot of things, first games usually do.”

The opening goal of the year came off the foot of Edgar Morales in the 11th minute, finishing off a penalty kick, which started a streak of three goals in a minute of game time.

Alexis Paz scored immediately off the restart, then pushed Fremont’s lead to 3-0 by taking advantage of a misplayed ball by the Vikings keeper.

Alex Trinidad notched his first varsity goal as freshman in the 19th minute.

Alex Langenfeld headed home a goal on a free kick in the 35th minute to sent the Tigers into the break with a 5-0 lead.

Omaha North mustered their lone goal of the morning midway through the second half before Fremont answered with back-to-back goals to seal the win.

Morales notched his second goal of the day with a bicycle kick finish inside the box off a corner kick.

Mo Bryant put the finishing touches on the win, cleaning up a rebound with two seconds left on the clock.

In the championship game, Bennington, the No. 1 team in Class B, put the Tigers in a three-goal hole in the first half.

Fremont netted its lone goal in the 45th minute as Paz popped in a penalty kick after Morales was fouled in the box.

The Badgers, who played down a man in the second half, added two more goals to pull away from the Tigers in the second half.

Fremont returns to action Tuesday, traveling to Lincoln Pius X.

