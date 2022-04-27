Fremont takes second at home invitational behind No. 1, No. 2 doubles runner-up finishes

Fremont hosted its Fremont Invitational Wednesday after postponement pushed the event back four days, coming away from the tournament with a top three finish in each bracket.

“The girls really stepped up in every division at one point or another,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The Tigers tied for second with Papillion-La Vista with each finishing with 39 team points while Lincoln Southeast won the tournament with 48 team points.

Fremont’s doubles teams both reached the championship match as the highest finisher for the Tigers, which Bigsby credited to the team’s growth throughout the season.

“I’m so happy this year we’ve started a line-up and stayed with that line-up,” Bigsby said. “Last year, it was every week there was a new line-up and we just couldn’t settle in on the right doubles teams.”

At No. 2 doubles, Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker reached the championship match by cruising in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-1 over Omaha Central, then needed an extra set in the semifinals against Papillion-La Vista before eventually winning 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (6).

The championship match was a similar affair with the Tigers duo evening up on the wrong side of the decision.

Mendlik and Baker took the opening set 7-5 over top seeded Lincoln Southeast, then dropped the second set 6-3. The Knights duo won the extra set to hand Fremont the runner-up placement.

“’ll have to look into our archives because I’m not sure the last time we took a set off of Southeast in double, so that was awesome,” Bigsby said.

Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby also reached the title match before getting knocked off by Lincoln Southeast.

“They played probably the best they’ve played all season,” Bigbsy said. “They looked like they were figuring things out on their own instead of coaches having to tell them what to do. That shows a team getting to that next level of confidence with themselves and that’s really encouraging to see.”

The duo dominated the opening round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Omaha Central, then found themselves in a dogfight with No. 2 seed Papillion-La Vista.

The Monarchs No. 2 doubles team took the opening set 6-2 before Blick and Kirby regrouped to force an extra set with a 6-3 set win.

Fremont’s pair emerged from overtime with a 10-8 win and a spot in the championship match.

They lost 6-1, 6-2 in their final match of the day to take runner-up.

On the singles side, both No. 1 Abbie Bigsby and No. 2 Nora Pentel finished third.

Bigsby was knocked off in the semifinals by Papillion-La Vista’s Soleil Chung 6-1 1-6 (10-6) before rebounding to secure an 8-0 sweep in the third place match.

The junior, who did not play in Monday’s Millard West Invitational due to illness, opened the day with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mallory Williams of Omaha Burke.

“I was glad to see that resolve from her,” said Justin Bigsby on Abbie’s third place bounce-back match.

Pentel was knocked to the third place match with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Emmie Wills of Papillion-La Vista then battled for an 8-6 win over Raquel Suoto of Lincoln High for the bronze placement.

Fremont will play in its final invitational of the year Saturday, traveling to the Koch Center in Omaha at 8:30 a.m. for the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0