Fremont taps Wehrli as next volleyball coach

Fremont volleyball's next head coach will come within the Nebraska prep ranks.

The Tigers plucked Dr. Andrew Wehrli from Omaha Duchesne to take over the head coaching job.

In seven seasons with Cardinals, he took the Class B school to six state tournaments, finishing runner-up twice.

He is also the Director of Player Development at Nebraska Elite Volleyball in Omaha.

His staff will include Sami Hansen, Maggie Hiatt and Doug Bartek.

Hansen is also on staff at Nebraska Elite Volleyball as the Director of Events and Camps. She played college volleyball at Loyola University.

Hiatt is a Midland product, playing a major role in the Warriors national runner-up finish in 2021.

Fremont is coming off a 22-9 season and the program's first state tournament appearance, but with just three players returning from the first-round exit.

