The Fremont High School Bowling Club teams dominated the competition recently during a meet at Norfolk.
The Tigers swept top honors in the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls pods.
Cole Macaluso and Chris Emmons led the varsity boys.
Macaluso was captain on the all-tournament first team with high games of 226 and 248 with a series of 666. Emmons placed fifth on the first team with high scores of 202 and 229 and a series of 578.
Nate Stinemates had a high game of 247 while Garrett Hill had a 205. Camden McKenzie had a high of 200.
Hailey Sickels led the varsity girls by placing third on the all-tournament first team. She had high games of 188 and 203 with a series of 546. Katie Hill had a high game of 179.
Logan Kunzweiler and Alex Riessen earned first-team all-tournament honors for the JV boys.
Kunzweiler recorded high games of 248, 200 and 213 for a series of 661. He was captain of the all-tournament squad while Riessen, who had a high game of 196, was fifth.
Nathan Wusk added high scores of 180 and 190 and Adam Bergeron notched a 178.
Hannah Bowling of the JV girls was named captain of the all-tournament team. She had high games of 169 and 225 with a series of 519.
Kayleigh McKenzie placed third on the all-tournament first team with a high game of 178 and a series of 453. Lexi Montoya bowled a high game of 158.
The Fremont Middle School squads competed Sunday at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
Andrew Wusk led the Gold Team to a sixth-place finish with a high game of 159.
The Fremont White Team placed eighth. Kailynn Valentine led the way by placing second on the all-tournament first team with a series of 360. Her high game was 156.
Emma Hill was fourth on the all-tournament second team with a series of 424.