Fremont tennis balancing knowns, unknowns going into season

FREMONT—The Fremont boys tennis team has some holes to fill in their line-up heading into the 2020 season.

“We graduated a couple of key players from last year, so we lost some varsity experience,” coach Justin Bigsby said. “We have three coming back and three open spots, so it’s about half and half.”

The knowns for the Tigers are No. 1 singles Alex Bigsby and Shane Miller, both seniors and four-year varsity members for Fremont and sophomore Cameron Indra, who saw time at the varsity level as a freshman.

“Alex is our No. 1 singles and after that we have no idea,” Justin Bigsby said. “Shane could be our No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles easily and be successful at both spots. Cameron played a lot of No. 2 singles.”

Alex Bigsby is coming off a fifth place finish in the Class A singles tournament as a junior. Miller reached the state tournament last season in No. 1 doubles with now-graduated partner Avery Martin.

“My goal is to win state this year, but I don’t even see us getting to play state this year, so I am just going to play as far as we can go and if things get canceled, things get canceled,” Alex Bigbsy said.