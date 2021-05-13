Fremont tennis captures eighth at HAC tournament

Fremont tennis finished eighth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday in Lincoln.

Sophomore Abbie Bigsby was the highest individual placer for the Lady Tigers, finishing the day at 3-1 for a fifth place finish.

Bigsby started the day with a clean 6-0, 6-0 win over Lincoln Northeast's Harlee Damme before running into No. 4 seed Makenna Henning of Kearney.

Henning handed Bigsby a 6-1, 6-4 loss - her only one of the day.

The sophomore responded with 8-1 wins over Lincoln High's Abby Crotteau and Lincoln Southeast's Ella Kostal to take fifth.

All four Fremont entrants secured multiple wins on the day.

"I loved how, as a team, everyone bounced back from losses so well," Fremont coach Justin Bigbsy said. "To see everyone win their last match was great for morale and confidence."

The Lady Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby went 2-2 to finish seventh.

Blick and Kirby started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Norfolk before getting bounced to the backside of the bracket in a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Lincoln Southwest.