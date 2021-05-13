Fremont tennis captures eighth at HAC tournament

Fremont tennis finished eighth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday in Lincoln.
Sophomore Abbie Bigsby was the highest individual placer for the Lady Tigers, finishing the day at 3-1 for a fifth place finish.
Bigsby started the day with a clean 6-0, 6-0 win over Lincoln Northeast's Harlee Damme before running into No. 4 seed Makenna Henning of Kearney.
Henning handed Bigsby a 6-1, 6-4 loss - her only one of the day.
The sophomore responded with 8-1 wins over Lincoln High's Abby Crotteau and Lincoln Southeast's Ella Kostal to take fifth.
All four Fremont entrants secured multiple wins on the day.
"I loved how, as a team, everyone bounced back from losses so well," Fremont coach Justin Bigbsy said. "To see everyone win their last match was great for morale and confidence."
The Lady Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby went 2-2 to finish seventh.
Blick and Kirby started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Norfolk before getting bounced to the backside of the bracket in a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln East handed the duo their second loss of the day at 8-4, but the Lady Tigers No. 2 doubles partners bounced back to end the day with an 8-3 win over Lincoln North Star.
No. 1 singles Jules Schmidt and No. 1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik both finished ninth.
Schmidt went 2-1 on the day, dropping her first match 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 before bouncing back to nearly sweep the her final two matches.
She produced wins of 8-0 and 8-1 to claim the ninth place spot.
Escamilla and Menklik fell 6-3, 6-1 to Lincoln High then also put together back-to-back wins to earn the ninth place finish.
The duo combined to beat Grand Island 8-3 then swept Norfolk 8-0.