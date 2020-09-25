Fremont tennis drops dual with Westside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont lost its dual with Westside 8-1 with Alex Bigsby picking up the lone Tiger win at No. 1 singles.

Bigsby battled back to tie the match with Clark Rue 7-7 then took the final two points to claim the 9-7 win.

Shane Miller lost his No. 2 singles match 8-1.

“Shane is trying to add some new wrinkles to his game and while the results didn't show today, I know they will soon,” coach Justin Bigsby said.

The No. 3-6 singles matches were all decided by four points or few with Cameron Indra and Logan Schlautman both falling 8-5, Will Furnas losing 8-4 and Alex Berry taking an 8-6 loss.

“Cameron, Logan, Will, and Alex Berry all played extremely close singles matches and kept themselves in their matches until the very end,” Justin Bigsby said. “That's probably the best showing that we've had out of those four in singles all season.”

Fremont dropped all three doubles match with No. 1 doubles Indra and Schlautman falling 8-6, No. 2 doubles Berry and Furnas dropping the match 8-2 and Alex Bigsby and Miller losing 8-4.

