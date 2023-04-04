The Fremont girls tennis team traveled to Lincoln Tuesday to face Lincoln Southeast and Bellevue East in a triangular and came away with a 3-3 draw against the Knights and a 6-0 sweep of the Chieftains.

The difference between the tie and the draw against Southeast came down to the Tigers No. 2 doubles team Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer. The duo battled back from an early deficit to secure a 9-8 (7) win. They also won 8-1 over Bellevue East.

Fremont's other two doubles teams went 1-1 on the day.

No. 1 crew Abbie Bigsby and Becca Baker lost 8-5 to the Knights then earned an 8-1 win over the Chieftains.

No. 3 doubles Whitney Walling and Mia Fischer had the same fate, losing 8-3 to Southeast and winning 8-6 over Bellevue East.

"All three doubles teams grew today and showed some real promise," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

In singles play, No. 1 Nora Pentel split her matches, losing 8-0 to last year's No. 2 singles state champion Corinne Barber then picked up an 8-1 win against East.

Kate Denker and Bryleigh Hofer both put together a practically perfect days at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, winning 8-0 and 8-1 with the lone point being yielded to Southeast.

Fremont returns to its home courts at 3 p.m. Thursday, hosting Blair.