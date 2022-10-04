Fremont tennis ends duel season with pair of wins

Fremont tennis ended the duel portion of its schedule on a high note, securing wins on back-to-back days.

Fremont won four singles matches and a one doubles match to win 5-4 over Columbus Monday, then followed it up with a 6-3 win over Lincoln Northwest Tuesday.

Cameron Indra and Colby Robinson accounted for three of Fremont's wins against the Discoverers. The duo combined to win at 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Indra won his No. 1 singles match 8-3 while Robinson was victoious at No. 2 singles 8-2.

Bryce Reeson, at No. 5 singles, and Gage Ritthaler, at No. 6 singles, both won 8-2 to secure the team victory.

At No. 1 doubles, Reeson and Ritthaler were swept 8-0.

No. 3 singles Jacob Broeker lost in extra points 9-7 and Brandon Gallo fell 8-4.

The pair lost 8-3 in their No. 2 doubles match.

Tuesday, Fremont won four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches.

No. 1 singles Indra won his match 8-4.

No. 3 Broeker and No. 6 Ritthaler all won their individual matches 8-1.

No. 5 Reeson had the closest singles match at 8-5.

No. 2 Robinson lost 8-3 while No. 4 Gallo fell 8-2.

In doubles action, No. 2 Gallo and Reeson secured an 8-1 win. No. 3 Indra and Robinson claimed an 8-2 victory.

No. 1 Broeker and Ritthaler lost a tight 8-5 match-up.

Fremont begins the postseason Friday, traveling to Lincoln for the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

The conference tournament is slated for a 9 a.m. start.