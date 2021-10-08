 Skip to main content
Fremont tennis falls in final dual

Fremont tennis lost its home dual with Lincoln Northeast Thursday 7-2.

Cameron Indra and Jacob Broeker combined at No. 3 doubles to secure an 8-2 win over Northeast's Logan Gillett and Pietro Forlani. 

Indra came out on the wrong end of a 9-7 battle with Nolan Gillett at the No. 1 singles spot while Broeker lost 8-1 in his No. 2 singles match. 

Colby Robinson secured Fremont's only single win, sweeping Orin Weatherholt 8-0 in No. 6 singles. 

Both No. 3 Brandon Gallo and No. 4 Gage Rittehaler lost 8-4 in their matches and Bryce Reeson dropped a 8-6 match in No. 5 singles. 

Gallo and Ritthaler were swept in the their No. 1 doubles match and Robinson and Reeson lost 8-3.

Fremont's next time on the court will be its final event of the fall - the Class A State tournament at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Thursday, Oct. 14.

