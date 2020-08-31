Fremont tennis finishes fourth at first invite

Fremont tennis secured a fourth-place finish as a team and a handful of medals at the Lincoln/Lincoln Northeast Invite Saturday.
The Tigers tallied 50 points, finishing two back of Waverly and six back of Bellevue West. Papillion La Vista won the team title with 64 points.
“I told the team on Friday that I thought we had a chance to be a top 4 team at this invite, so while I’m pleased with the 4th-place finish, I’m even more pleased that we put ourselves in position to do even better,” coach Justin Bigsby said.
Senior Alex Bigsby was the top finisher for Fremont, taking runner-up in the No. 1 singles division. His lone loss of the tournament came in the championship match 8-0 to Papillion La Vista’s two-time defending state champion Ethan Nei.
Alex Bigsby finished the day 3-1, claiming second at this tournament for the third time in his high school career.
“Alex put together a solid day in getting to the finals,” Justin Bigsby said. “He got better with each match throughout the morning.”
In the No. 2 singles bracket, senior Shane Miller came away with a third-place finish, bouncing back from a semifinals loss to defeat Lincoln Northeast’s Nolan Gillett 8-2.
“This was a good start to the season for Shane and sets him well for success as we move forward,” Justin Bigsby said.
Both Fremont doubles teams finished seventh.
No. 1 doubles—sophomore Cameron Indra and senior Logan Schlautman—ended the day with an 8-3 win over Grand Island while senior Will Furnas and Alex Berry combined in the No. 2 doubles spot for a 9-7 win over Lincoln Northeast.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!