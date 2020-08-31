Fremont tennis finishes fourth at first invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont tennis secured a fourth-place finish as a team and a handful of medals at the Lincoln/Lincoln Northeast Invite Saturday.

The Tigers tallied 50 points, finishing two back of Waverly and six back of Bellevue West. Papillion La Vista won the team title with 64 points.

“I told the team on Friday that I thought we had a chance to be a top 4 team at this invite, so while I’m pleased with the 4th-place finish, I’m even more pleased that we put ourselves in position to do even better,” coach Justin Bigsby said.

Senior Alex Bigsby was the top finisher for Fremont, taking runner-up in the No. 1 singles division. His lone loss of the tournament came in the championship match 8-0 to Papillion La Vista’s two-time defending state champion Ethan Nei.

Alex Bigsby finished the day 3-1, claiming second at this tournament for the third time in his high school career.

“Alex put together a solid day in getting to the finals,” Justin Bigsby said. “He got better with each match throughout the morning.”

In the No. 2 singles bracket, senior Shane Miller came away with a third-place finish, bouncing back from a semifinals loss to defeat Lincoln Northeast’s Nolan Gillett 8-2.