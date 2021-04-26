Fremont tennis finishes ninth at Millard West Invite, fourth at home tournament

Fremont finished fourth at their home tournament, capturing 44 team points. Lincoln Southeast captured the team trophy winning both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.

The Lady Tigers No. 2 singles Schmidt had the longest run of the day, winning her first two matches 8-2 to reach the semifinals, taking down the No. 1 seed in the process.

Schmidt lost 8-5 in the semifinals before bouncing back to claim an 8-1 win in the third place match.

Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Mendlik and Kirby took down Lincoln High, the No. 3 seed, 8-3 in the opening round before losing their semifinals match against Papillion-La Vista.

The duo bounced back with an 8-3 win over Burke to capture third place.

Escamilla held down the No. 1 singles spot, battling to a fourth place finish. She won her opening match 8-5 over Kylie Freudenburg of Norfolk in the quarterfinals then lost an 8-3 match against Ainsley Freerick of LIncoln High.

Papillon-La Vista’s Allya Pedalino knocked off Escamilla 8-2 in the third place match.

No. 1 doubles pairing Grace Blick and Abbie Bigsby started their day by knocking off No. 3 seed Omaha Burke to advance to the semifinals in an 8-5 victory.