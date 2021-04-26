Fremont tennis finishes ninth at Millard West Invite, fourth at home tournament

Fremont finished ninth at the sixteen-team Millard West Invite Monday.
No. 1 Jules Schmidt went 2-1 on the day with an 8-2 win in her opening match and a 9-8 (4) battle in her final match of the day to earn a seventh place finish.
No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby battled through the backside of the bracket to finish ninth.
The sophomore lost her only match of the day in her opener, falling 9-7 to Lincoln East.
Bigsby responded by sweeping her next three matches.
The Lady Tigers No. 1 doubles team of Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik fared similarly, backing a run to the consolation championship round.
No. 2 seed Lincoln Southeast swept the duo in the opening round before they turned around and rattled off a pair of tightly contest wins—8-6 over Millard South and 9-8 (5) over Burke.
Columbus ended Escamilla and Mendlik’s run in an 8-6 battle, giving the No. 2 doubles squad a 10th place finish.
Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby won their opener 8-4 over Norfolk before dropping three straight matches—8-3 against Lincoln Southwest, 9-8 (6) to Kearney and 8-6 to Papillion-La Vista—for an eighth place finish.
It was the second-straight tournament for the Lady Tigers, who hosted the Fremont Invite Saturday.
Fremont finished fourth at their home tournament, capturing 44 team points. Lincoln Southeast captured the team trophy winning both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Tigers No. 2 singles Schmidt had the longest run of the day, winning her first two matches 8-2 to reach the semifinals, taking down the No. 1 seed in the process.
Schmidt lost 8-5 in the semifinals before bouncing back to claim an 8-1 win in the third place match.
Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Mendlik and Kirby took down Lincoln High, the No. 3 seed, 8-3 in the opening round before losing their semifinals match against Papillion-La Vista.
The duo bounced back with an 8-3 win over Burke to capture third place.
Escamilla held down the No. 1 singles spot, battling to a fourth place finish. She won her opening match 8-5 over Kylie Freudenburg of Norfolk in the quarterfinals then lost an 8-3 match against Ainsley Freerick of LIncoln High.
Papillon-La Vista’s Allya Pedalino knocked off Escamilla 8-2 in the third place match.
No. 1 doubles pairing Grace Blick and Abbie Bigsby started their day by knocking off No. 3 seed Omaha Burke to advance to the semifinals in an 8-5 victory.
The duo lost their semifinals match 8-4 then fell 9-7 in the third place match to finish fourth.