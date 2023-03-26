Fremont pulled out a 6-3 win over Grand Island Friday for the Tigers first dual win of the year.

"This was just a gutsy win by the girls today," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. "We were down in so many matches and just kept fighting our way back. No one gave up, no one showed any doubt, no one quit."

The biggest comeback effort came from Bethany Miller at No. 2 singles. The senior battled back from a 7-2 deficit to secure a 9-8 (7-3) win.

"She kept to the game plan, played steady tennis, and won five games in a row," Bigsby said. "She dominated the tiebreaker to secure probably the biggest win of her career."

Miller's comeback win was one of five that the Tigers secured in singles play.

At No. 1 singles, Nora Pentel knocked off Grand Island's Finley Evants 8-3. Abbie Bigsby won 8-3 at No. 3 singles.

Rebecca Baker notched an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles while Bryleigh Hofer earned the fifth singles win with an 8-5 victory at No. 5 singles.

Bigsby and Baker picked up the lone doubles win for Fremont, winning 8-5 in the No. 1 spot.

McKenzie Thayer and Miller lost 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and Pentel and Mia Fischer lost 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Fremont returns to the courts at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, for a triangular with Bellevue East and Lincoln Southeast at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.