Fremont tennis makes early exit at state

OMAHA — The Fremont tennis team’s season came to a conclusion Thursday in the opening rounds of the Class A state tournament.

All four Tigers entrants entered the tournament unseeded.

In No. 1 singles, Cameron Indra was swept in his opening set, 6-0, against No. 11 seed Jackson Schwanebeck of Norfolk. Indra battled back to take four games against Schwanebeck in the second set before falling 6-4.

Jacob Broeker lost his opening round match to No. 6 seed Joshua Morales of Creighton Prep. Broeker went down 6-3 in set one and 6-2 in the second set.

In doubles action, Brandon Gallo and Gage Ritthaler were swept 6-0, 6-0 by Samuel Rademacher and Jackson Bokenhamp of Kearney, the No. 6 seed.

No. 2 doubles Bryce Reeson and Colby Robinson dropped both of their sets against Millard North’s Akhil Ganti and Arjun Anugole in 6-1 to end their fall.

Fremont will return all six members of its state tournament team next season as they are all juniors.

