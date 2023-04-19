Fremont tennis continues to rack up dual wins, downing Columbus 8-1 Tuesday on the road.

The Tigers took two out of the three doubles matches and swept the singles portion.

No. 1 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Becca Baker cruised to an 8-1 win while Kate Denker and Bryleigh Hofer secured an 8-4 win at No. 3 doubles.

Baker won handily in her No. 3 singles match, 8-0. Denker worked for an 8-4 win at No. 2 singles and Hofer secured an 8-1 win at No. 4 singles.

Fremont's lone loss came at No. 2 doubles with Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer losing 8-5.

Thayer bounced back to win her singles match 8-4 in the No. 5 slot.

No. 1 singles player Nora Pentel notched an 8-2 win and Mia Fischer earned an 8-4 win at No. 6 singles.

Fremont will host Lincoln Southwest at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a dual.