Fremont tennis picks up first win

The Fremont girls tennis team picked up its first dual win of the season 6-3 over Grand Island Friday.

The Lady Tigers took two out of the third doubles matches with No. 1 Tawnie Escamilla and Jules Schmidt combining for an 8-1 win.

Escamilla lost her No. 1 singles match 8-4 while Schmidt earned an 8-0 sweep at the No. 3 singles spot.

No. 2 Abbie Bigsby and Grace Blick earned an 8-4 win.

Bigsby also won her No. 2 singles match, 8-2.

Mackenzie Kirby and Adisyn Mendlik dropped an 8-6 match at No. 3 doubles.

Mendlik won her No. 6 singles match 8-3.

Katie Johnson picked the final singles win for Fremont at the No. 5 spot, with an 8-5 victory.

