Class is in session for this year’s Fremont boys tennis team.

The Tigers are replacing the entirety of their starting line-up from last fall and eight of their top 10 members from a year ago.

In all his years of coaching, Fremont tennis’ head man Justin Bigsby hasn’t experienced something like this year.

“It’s fun, it’s what we do as a high school coach,” Bigsby said. “You’re here not to just coach the matches, but to teach the sport. I’m having fun with it.”

That level of varsity inexperience does move the focal point of getting better to not just the end of this year, but the broader picture of being prepared for next year’s season with four underclassmen in the top six singles spots.

“They are literally learning how to play tennis as they play tennis because new situations are going to come up and they’re going to see a new scenario, new spin, all that,” Bigsby said. “A lot of this season the goal is just to learn and learn as much as we can and get better for the future.”

Sophomore Luke Olson and junior Ashton Lamb occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, respectively to begin the year. The pair, who were voted captains prior to the season, were the top JV players for the Tigers a season ago and now occupy the top of the varsity food chain.

“We were grooming them last year for this season and they knew they were going to be our top two dogs,” Bigsby said.

Behind them is freshman Elijah Miller, who spent most of the summer out on the courts practicing for his first high school season.

Rounding out the rest of the Tigers line-up are junior Michael Muller in the No. 4 spot, the lone senior Julian Smith in the No. 5 spot and sophomore Nick Mora claims the No. 6 spot.

The line-up is still fluid as players get comfortable within the grouping.

“It’s going to take half the season for us to feel out a line-up,” Bigsby said.

Fremont is 0-2 to begin the year, losing the season opener to powerhouse Lincoln East Monday and Lincoln High Thursday.

That’s not to say the young guppies wouldn’t put up a fight along the way.

“We are so young that sometimes we don’t know what we don’t know,” Bigsby said. “These guys are absorbing a ton of information and learning from every single match.”

Fremont will host Mount Michael Benedictine at 3 p.m. Tuesday for their next game.