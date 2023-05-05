Fremont tennis secured an 8-1 win over Lincoln High in the Tigers final home dual of the year Thursday.

The Tigers picked up four 8-0 wins in singles play with seniors Abbie Bigsby (No. 3), Rebecca Baker (No. 4), McKenzie Thayer and sophomore Bryleigh Hofer (No. 5) all going unbeaten.

At No. 2 singles, Kate Denker worked an 8-4 win.

In doubles play, No. 1 Bigsby and Baker secured an 8-3 win while No. 2 Bethany Miller and Thayer added to Fremont's sweep tally at 8-0.

Mia Fischer and senior Whitney Walling earned an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Nora Pentel at No. 1 singles was Fremont's only loss on the day, falling 8-4.

Fremont will host Gretna and Lincoln East in a home triangular at 2:30 p.m. Monday.