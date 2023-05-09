In their final matches on their home courts, Fremont split its triangular with Lincoln East and Gretna, falling to the Spartans 4-2 while topping the Dragons 5-1.

No. 2 singles player Kate Denker was the lone Tiger to win both of her matches on the day, earning an 8-4 in over Lincoln East and an 8-2 win over Gretna.

Bryleigh Hofer at No. 3 singles also went undefeated, but only played one match - an 8-3 win over Lincoln East.

No. 1 singles Nora Pentel earned an 8-3 win over Gretna, but was swept 8-0 by Lincoln East.

In doubles play, No. 1 duo Abbie Bigsby and Becca Baker gutted out an 9-7 win over Gretna and lost 8-3 to Lincoln East.

No. 2 doubles Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer and No. 3 doubles Mia Fischer and Whitney Walling had nearly identical days with both winning 8-6 over Gretna and losing 8-2 to Lincoln East.

Fremont will play in the Heartland Athletic Conference championships Friday in Lincoln for their final competition before the state tournament on Thursday, May 18.