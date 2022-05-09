 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fremont tennis sweeps Norfolk

  • Updated
  • 0

Fremont tennis swept its dual with Norfolk Friday. 

The closest matches of the day came in doubles play. No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby fought off Norfolk's Kyla Robinson and Jayda Christensen 8-6. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Both No. 2 doubles Lauren Baker and Adisyn Mendlik and No. 3 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Bethany Miller earned 8-3 wins. 

Blick had the closest singles match of the day, winning 8-6 over Christensen at No. 3 singles. 

Both Bigsby and Mendlik produced 8-0 sweeps at No. 1 and No 5 singles, respectively. 

Baker yielded a single game in her No. 6 singles win over Malori Shrader. 

No. 2 singles Nora Pentel and No. 4 Kirby both secured 8-2 wins. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News