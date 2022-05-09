Fremont tennis sweeps Norfolk

Fremont tennis swept its dual with Norfolk Friday.

The closest matches of the day came in doubles play. No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby fought off Norfolk's Kyla Robinson and Jayda Christensen 8-6.

Both No. 2 doubles Lauren Baker and Adisyn Mendlik and No. 3 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Bethany Miller earned 8-3 wins.

Blick had the closest singles match of the day, winning 8-6 over Christensen at No. 3 singles.

Both Bigsby and Mendlik produced 8-0 sweeps at No. 1 and No 5 singles, respectively.

Baker yielded a single game in her No. 6 singles win over Malori Shrader.

No. 2 singles Nora Pentel and No. 4 Kirby both secured 8-2 wins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0