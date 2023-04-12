Fremont tennis made it a clean sweep Tuesday in a dual against Norfolk, beating the Panthers 9-0.

"We wanted to come out aggressive from the get-go today and, for the most part, the girls did that and did it well," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The Tigers won all nine matches by four sets or more with the closest matches being Nora Pentel's No. 1 singles match and Becca Baker's No. 4 singles match, with both ending in 8-4 Tiger victories.

Abbie Bigsby posted the only shutout of the day, winning 8-0 at No. 3 singles.

Bigsby and Baker had the closest doubles match at No. 1 doubles, prevailing 8-3.

No. 2 doubles Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer and No. 3 doubles Kate Denker and Bryleigh Hofer both won 8-1.

Denker won her No. 2 singles match 8-2 while Miller and Hofer, at No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively, both secured 8-3 victories.

Fremont will face Lincoln Northeast in a dual Thursday in Lincoln then travel to Omaha Friday for the second rendition of the Omaha Northwest Invitational.