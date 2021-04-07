Fremont tennis takes care of Blair, 8-1

The Fremont tennis team took care of Blair 8-1 Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers swept the singles play and dropped one doubles match.

No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla battled Caitlyn Haggstron to a 9-7 in what would be the closest match of the day.

“Tawnie’s match had a couple of momentum shifts but she really stepped up her level of play in the last two games to grab the win,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.

No. 2 Abbie Bigsby and No. 3 Jules Schmidt both picked up 8-0 sweeps in their singles matches.

No. 3 Grace Blink and No. 4 Mackenzie Kirby also cruised through their matches with Blick winning 8-2 and Kirby claiming an 8-1 win.

Adisyn Mendlik picked up an 8-5 win at the No. 6 singles spot.

Schmidt and Blick combined for the No. 1 doubles match, picking up an 8-6 victory.

No. 3 doubles Escamilla and Bigsby notched an 8-3 win.

Kirby and Mendlik paired for No. 2 doubles, dropping an 8-6 decision.

