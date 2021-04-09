Fremont tennis takes part in Westside Invite

The Fremont tennis team hit the courts at the Koch Tennis Complex Friday for the Westside Invite.

“This was a good day for us,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We needed a long day with solid competition to really gauge our strengths and weaknesses and to be tested a little bit. And we got all of that.”

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Jules Schmidt won their opening round match-up with a 9-7 battle over Bellevue West.

The duo dropped their second round match-up with Lincoln Southwest, the eventual third place finisher, 8-4.

“Grace and Jules had probably their best match together in their loss to Lincoln Southwest,” Bigsby said. “I think they’re starting to see their potential as a team.”

On the backside of the bracket, Blick and Schmidt took care of Papillion-La Vista South 8-1 and Omaha Bryan 8-3 to reach the consolation semifinals.

Elkhorn South edged out Fremont’s No. 1 duos 8-5 to hand the Lady Tigers their second loss on the day, finishing in the top eight out of 23 teams.

No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla went 2-2 on the day. She won her opener against Raquel Burton of Omaha Bryan 8-3, then fell in straight sets 8-0 to Lincoln Pius X’s Clare Pachy.