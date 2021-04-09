Fremont tennis takes part in Westside Invite

The Fremont tennis team hit the courts at the Koch Tennis Complex Friday for the Westside Invite.
“This was a good day for us,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We needed a long day with solid competition to really gauge our strengths and weaknesses and to be tested a little bit. And we got all of that.”
No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Jules Schmidt won their opening round match-up with a 9-7 battle over Bellevue West.
The duo dropped their second round match-up with Lincoln Southwest, the eventual third place finisher, 8-4.
“Grace and Jules had probably their best match together in their loss to Lincoln Southwest,” Bigsby said. “I think they’re starting to see their potential as a team.”
On the backside of the bracket, Blick and Schmidt took care of Papillion-La Vista South 8-1 and Omaha Bryan 8-3 to reach the consolation semifinals.
Elkhorn South edged out Fremont’s No. 1 duos 8-5 to hand the Lady Tigers their second loss on the day, finishing in the top eight out of 23 teams.
No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla went 2-2 on the day. She won her opener against Raquel Burton of Omaha Bryan 8-3, then fell in straight sets 8-0 to Lincoln Pius X’s Clare Pachy.
Escamilla started the consolation bracket with an 8-3 win over Mallory Williams of Omaha Burke then fell 8-3 to Lincoln East’s Gibsen Chapman.
No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby reached the quarterfinals before picking up her first loss in a tightly contested battle with Kearney’s Makenna Henning 9-8 (10-8).
Bigsby lost her next match 8-3 to Elkhorn South in the play-in round for the fifth place match.
No. 2 doubles Mackenzie Kirby and Adisyn Mendlik picked up a pair of wins to reach the quarterfinals, dispatching Grand Island’s pair 8-5 and Lincoln East’s duo 9-7.
“Adisyn and Kenzie played some great tennis in upsetting Lincoln East to get to the quarters and showed some great growth as a team today,” Justin Bigbsy said.”
Kirby and Mendlik were on the wrong end of a tight match against Elkhorn South, falling 9-8 (7-5).
The pair lost their consolation match 8-5 to Millard North, ending the day with a top eight finish.
As a team, Fremont finished tied for 11th.
Fremont hosts Norfolk at 4 p.m. Tuesday for it’s next dual.