Fremont tennis takes seventh at Westside Invite

Fremont girls tennis earned the program's best finish at the Westside Invitational Monday, finishing seventh out of 24 teams.

At No. 1 singles, Abbie Bigsby went 2-2, opening the day with a 8-2 win over CJ Jocson of Bellevue West.

She followed it up by knocking off No. 8 seed Macy McDonald of Grand Island 9-8 (7-1) in the quarterfinals.

Bigsby lost 8-1 to No. 1 seed Elsa Jerrens of Marian in the semifinals then concluded the day with an 8-3 loss to No. 5 seed Cece Ulrich of Lincoln Pius X to finish in the top eight.

Nora Pentel reached the No. 2 singles consolation semifinals, ending the day with a 3-2 record.

Pental got the day going with an 8-0 sweep of Omaha Benson's Sarah Mijak before getting bounced the backside of the bracket in an 8-4 loss to No. 4 seed Emma Heacock of Kearney.

The freshman won her first two consolation matches, 9-8 (7-5) and 8-1 before bowing out in the consolation semifinals.

Grace Blick and Kezie Kirby went 3-2 in No. 1 doubles, Grace Blick & Kenzie Kirby went 3-2. They yielded just one game in their three wins, claiming an 8-1 win to go along with a pair of 8-0 sweeps.

The Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker earned the No. 4 seed and reached the semifinals with a pair of 9-7 wins over Westside and Kearney before exiting the tournament on an 8-5 loss to top seeded Lincoln Southeast.

