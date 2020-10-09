Fremont tennis wins final regular season dual

Fremont tennis earned a hard-fought 7-2 win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night to finish off their regular season. Of the Tigers eight matches, four needed extra points to declare a winner.

"This was a solid team win,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We had some close matches and managed to win all but two of them.”

Shane Miller and Logan Schlautman had the easiest days in singles play with Miller claiming an 8-1 win in No. 2 singles and Schlautman 8-2 at the No. 4 spots.

No. 3 Cameron Indra battled for a 9-8(1) and Alex Berry also needed extra points to prevail, claiming a 9-8(6) win.

Indra and Schlautman were also sent to overtime in their No. 1 doubles match and also came out on top there, 9-8(7).

At No. 2 doubles Berry and Will Furnas earned a 9-7 win.

“This was a great way for our seniors to end their home season,” Justin Bigsby said. “ Logan played his best singles match of the season, Alex Berry and Will fought from behind to secure a great doubles win, and Shane was truly dominant in his singles match. They've all worked so hard the last four years and have made me extremely proud.”

Northeast was without their No. 1, giving Fremont automatic wins at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles.

