'The whole season is for him': BRLD football team pays tribute to late teammate with emotional opening play
- Updated
When BRLD's offense took the field against Tekamah-Herman on Friday, only 10 players lined up. The team was leaving a spot for Tyler Vavra, a teammate who died in a car accident in July.
- Updated
The Lee Jennings-era of Fremont football is off to a perfect start, taking down Lincoln Northeast 31-14 Friday night at Heedum Field.
- Updated
The Fremont cross country teams backed up their preseason No. 1 rankings with dominant wins Saturday at the first COVID Conference meet of the…
- Updated
There's a disconnect between what Grand Island Public Schools is allowing and what the Nebraska State Fair and Northwest High School allow.
- Updated
YUTAN - Twenty-unanswered second half points turned a tightly-contested Top 10 match-up into a blowout in favor of No. 8 Fremont Bergan in a 4…
- Updated
Much like 2020 as a whole, the start to the fall season has not been what the Fremont volleyball team expected coming into the season.
- Updated
Fremont Bergan girls golf took part in the Bellevue East Invite Thursday at Tara Hills.
- Updated
FREMONT - Archbishop Bergan junior Koa McIntyre is poised for a breakout year after inheriting the quarterback spot from Jake Ridder.
- Updated
Both Fremont cross country teams earned the top spot in the Class A preseason coaches' poll released on Friday.