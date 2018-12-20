The Fremont Tiger hockey club suffered a 4-2 loss to Creighton Prep on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
Mikey Combs of Prep opened the scoring off an assist from Tyler Reidy with 6:30 left in the first period.
The Tigers tied it when sophomore Reese Franzen scored off a Trevor Golder assist at 2:41 left in the opening period.
Prep went ahead 3-1 in the second period on goals by Max Sikora (5:36 left) and Combs (3:55 remaining).
Combs finished Prep's scoring with a third-period goal. Cal Miller of the Tigers scored with :50 remaining.
Fremont, 8-1-2, will face Millard South at 6:15 Jan. 2 at Baxter Arena. The Tigers will take on the Tri City Junior Storm for two games Jan. 5 in Kearney. Fremont will host the Westside Warriors at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Sidner Ice Arena.