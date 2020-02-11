Fremont Tigers hockey earns win in final home game

The Fremont High club hockey team closed out its home season with an 8-0 shutout win over Lincoln Sunday night in Omaha Hockey Club action at Sidner Ice Arena.

Fremont got on the board three minutes into the contest on an unassisted goal by Cal Miller. From there the Tigers never looked back.

Kolbe Moore scored about seven minutes later on assists from Jax Sorensen and Landen Prendergast to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Miller added two more goals in the second, the first came a minutes into the second and added another at the 6:55 mark to pick up the hat trick. Elijah Olsen assisted on Miller's first goal of the second and Moore and Spencer Sorensen assisted on the other.

Between his two goals in the second, Miller assisted Corrie Sasse for a goal at the 7:16 mark.

Later in the period, Reese Franzen scored unassisted and Spencer Sorensen gave Fremont a 7-0 lead with the help of an assist from his brother Jax Sorensen.

Miller added his fourth goal of the game with just over four minutes to play in the game on an assist from Franzen.

Chandler Doray stopped all six shots he faced to get the win in net.