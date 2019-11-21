{{featured_button_text}}
FHS logo for promos

The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club played Papillion to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night in Omaha.

Ed Utesh gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on a goal with 6:01 left in the second period. Jax Sorensen and Wes Rademacher assisted on the play.

Papillion tied it on Sheenan Kreifels' goal that was assisted by Brady Fitzpatrick and Austin Haynie with 4:55 left in the third period.

Aaron Petty had 21 saves for the Tigers, who host Millard South at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments