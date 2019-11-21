The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club played Papillion to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night in Omaha.
Ed Utesh gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on a goal with 6:01 left in the second period. Jax Sorensen and Wes Rademacher assisted on the play.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Papillion tied it on Sheenan Kreifels' goal that was assisted by Brady Fitzpatrick and Austin Haynie with 4:55 left in the third period.
Aaron Petty had 21 saves for the Tigers, who host Millard South at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena