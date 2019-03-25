GRAND ISLAND — Fremont High School opened the 2019 girls tennis season on a winning note Friday night.
The Tigers defeated the Grand Island 5-4 in varsity action and also prevailed 9-0 in junior varsity play.
“I thought the girls came out with the right mindset today and were able to set the tone in most of their matches,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “In both singles and doubles, they were aggressive and played with poise.”
Junior Lexi Glosser beat Macy McDonald of the Islanders 9-7 at No. 1 singles. Senior Elise Patchen beat Sophie Meyer 8-5 at No. 2 singles.
“We had some big singles matches to swing the dual in our favor,” Larsen said. “Elise played really well in her match. She was able to gain control of the match midway through and carried that momentum to the finish.”
Larsen said Glosser had a good battle with McDonald.
“Lexi had a back-and-forth match and showed a great deal of grit to earn a win,” he said.
Seniors Anna Baskova (No. 5) and Payton Eyler (No. 6) closed out the duals with victories. Baskova beat Maria Yanes 8-6 while Eyler downed Claire Kelly 8-2.
Fremont’s lone doubles win came at No. 2. Miah Vakiner and Glosser beat Yanes and Kelly 8-2.
“They got off to a great start in their doubles match,” Larsen said. “They worked really well together and did a great job of setting each other up for winning shots at the net.”
Madi Huss, Grace Blick, Elise Estudillo, Katelyn Johnson, Mackenzie Kirby and Maggie Norris won JV singles matches for the Tigers. Hull and Johnson, Black and Estudillo and Kirby and Norris also prevailed in doubles.
The Tigers were scheduled to compete in a dual on Monday against Lincoln North Star at the Woods Tennis Center. It was a rescheduled meet from March 19.
Results, however, weren’t available at press time.
On Thursday, the Tigers will return to Lincoln to take on Northeast in a meet scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Woods Tennis Center.
Results
Varsity
Fremont 5, Grand Island 4
Singles
No. 1 — Lexi Glosser, F, def. Macy McDonald, 9-7. No. 2 — Elise Patchen, F, def. Sophie Myers, 8-5. No. 3 — Carrie Johnson, GI, def. Miah Vakiner 8-4. No. 4 — Jordyn Rhoads, GI, def. Tawnie Escamilla, 8-2. No. 5 — Anna Baskova, F, def. Maria Yanes, 8-6. No. 6 — Payton Eyler, F, def. Claire Kelly 8-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Johnson and Rhoads, GI, def. Patchen and Baskova, 8-2. No. 2 — Vakiner and Glosser, F, def. Yanes and Kelly, 8-2. No. 3. —McDonald and Myers, GI, def. Escamilla and Eyler 8-5.
Junior Varsity
Singles
No. 1 — Madi Huss, F, def. Katie Wemhoff, 6-1. No. 2 — Grace Blick, F, def. Emma Tennant, 6-1. No. 3 — Elise Estudillo, F, def. Josie Campbell, 6-1. No. 4 — Katelyn Johnson, F, def. Cori Geiger, 6-1. No. 5 — Mackenzie Kirby, F, def. Tia Broadwell, 6-0. No. 6 — Maggie Norris, F, def. Melanie Parra Valaria, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Huss and Johnson, F, def. Wemhoffand Tennant, 6-4. No. 2 — Blick and Estudillo, F, def. Campbell and Geiger, 6-0. No. 3 — Kirby and Norris, F, def. Broadwell and Mora, 6-0.