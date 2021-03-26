Fremont track dominates Lincoln Northeast Relays

The Fremont track teams took part in the Lincoln Northeast Relays Thursday, coming away with a handful of race wins.
The girls 4x1,600m relay team of Maris Dahl, Mia Wagner, Mara Hemmer and Emily Nau combined for a time of 21:49.23, setting a new meet record.
The 4x800m team of Taylor McCabe, Sydney Glause, Chloe Hemmer and Lucy Dillon crossed the finish line in 10:28.53 to win the event.
In the distance medley relay, Dillon, Glause, Shelby Bracker and Elli Dahl beat the rest of the field and set a new meet record with a time of 12:40.55.
Tania Gleason, Hannah Meyer, Ella Cooper and Emmalee Sheppard formed the 800m sprint medley relay team earned the top spot in the race with a time of 1:55.76.
McCabe, Gleason, Hemmer and Bracker grouped up for the 4x400m relay, winning by 10 seconds over Lincoln East with a time of 4:14.20.
In the 1,600m sprint relay, Fremont finished second with Annika Boden, Mya Bolden, Hayley Hanson and Maris Dahl finishing runner-up in a time of 4:36.31.
The 4x100m team—Gleason, Cooper, Meyer and Sheppard—also finished runner-up with a time of 51.89.
McKenna Murphy was the top placer in the 100m hurdles, taking eighth in 19.54.
Hailey Newill led the Lady Tigers field unit, winning the pole vault with a final height of 9’6”—winning on jumps.
Ella Cooper claimed the top Lady Tiger distance in the long jump, finishing at 15’5”.
Hadeley Dowty secured a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 108’11”.
Mackenzie Kinning took third in the shot put with a heave of 37’.
Lily Vaughn finished tied for second in the high jump, clearing 4’8”.
On the boys side, the 4x1,600m relay team of Carter Water, Coulter Fritz, Francisco Garcia and Paulo Torres won the event with a time of 19:17.63.
The Tigers distance medley relay team—Nolan Miller, Tyson Baker, Braden Taylor and Owen Wagner—claimed first in a time of 10:44.94, beating the rest of the field by nearly 40 seconds.
The quartet also won the 4x400m race in 3:35.66.
In the 4x135m shuttle hurdle race, Mark Mendoza, Brady Walter, Elmer Jimenez and Ashton Sagehorn edged out Lincoln Pius X to claim the top spot.
Mendoza and Drew Sellon finished back-to-back in the pole vault, with Mendoza clearing 14’ and Sellon going over 13’6”. With Michael Dalton’s tie for fourth place with a height of 11’, the trio set the meet relay record for the event.
Mendoza also won the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.59 with Walter coming in third in 16.91.
Walter also tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’6”.
The Tigers group of Jon LaDay, Ben Avalos, Hudson Cunnings and Micah Moore beat out Lincoln Southeast by .15 seconds in the 800m sprint medley relay to earn a first place finish in 1:42.45.
Zac McGeorge, Aaron Ladd, Caleb Sund and Tristan Thurlow combined to clear the 4x800m in 8:44.87 for a third place finish.
The boys 1,600m sprint relay team of Moore, Cunnings, Sellon and Waters won with a time of 3:42.51.
LaDay took sixth in the long jump with a final distance of 18’9 ½”.