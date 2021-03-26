Fremont track dominates Lincoln Northeast Relays

Hailey Newill led the Lady Tigers field unit, winning the pole vault with a final height of 9’6”—winning on jumps.

Ella Cooper claimed the top Lady Tiger distance in the long jump, finishing at 15’5”.

Hadeley Dowty secured a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 108’11”.

Mackenzie Kinning took third in the shot put with a heave of 37’.

Lily Vaughn finished tied for second in the high jump, clearing 4’8”.

On the boys side, the 4x1,600m relay team of Carter Water, Coulter Fritz, Francisco Garcia and Paulo Torres won the event with a time of 19:17.63.

The Tigers distance medley relay team—Nolan Miller, Tyson Baker, Braden Taylor and Owen Wagner—claimed first in a time of 10:44.94, beating the rest of the field by nearly 40 seconds.

The quartet also won the 4x400m race in 3:35.66.

In the 4x135m shuttle hurdle race, Mark Mendoza, Brady Walter, Elmer Jimenez and Ashton Sagehorn edged out Lincoln Pius X to claim the top spot.